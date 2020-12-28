UAA ski team awaits certification and reinstatement after reaching $628,000 fundraising goal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Reinstatement could be within reach for the University of Alaska Anchorage Ski Team after the program raised its goal of $628,000 in pledges and donations, according to the 314er website.

The money raised needs to be certified by the University of Alaska Foundation and then reinstatement will be up to UA interim president Pat Pitney, UAA interim chancellor Dr. Bruce Schultz and the UA Board of Regents.

“I’m incredibly humbled and thankful for the community we live in. This is an important program, clearly worth fighting for and keeping,” UAA Ski Team head coach Sparky Anderson texted Sunday. “I really want to get back to coaching our team and recruiting great kids to UAA.”

The program started fundraising this September after the University of Alaska Anchorage announced it would be eliminating Skiing, Hockey and Gymnastics programs to save money. The UA Board of Regents offered the programs on the chopping block an opportunity to return by raising two years’ worth of expenses by February 2021.

Anderson said they wanted to raise the money quickly so fundraising efforts didn’t linger over the upcoming season which begins in January at the University of Denver and the University of Colorado.

