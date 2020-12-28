Advertisement

UAA ski team awaits certification and reinstatement after reaching $628,000 fundraising goal

The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:39 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Reinstatement could be within reach for the University of Alaska Anchorage Ski Team after the program raised its goal of $628,000 in pledges and donations, according to the 314er website.

The money raised needs to be certified by the University of Alaska Foundation and then reinstatement will be up to UA interim president Pat Pitney, UAA interim chancellor Dr. Bruce Schultz and the UA Board of Regents.

“I’m incredibly humbled and thankful for the community we live in. This is an important program, clearly worth fighting for and keeping,” UAA Ski Team head coach Sparky Anderson texted Sunday. “I really want to get back to coaching our team and recruiting great kids to UAA.”

The program started fundraising this September after the University of Alaska Anchorage announced it would be eliminating Skiing, Hockey and Gymnastics programs to save money. The UA Board of Regents offered the programs on the chopping block an opportunity to return by raising two years’ worth of expenses by February 2021.

Anderson said they wanted to raise the money quickly so fundraising efforts didn’t linger over the upcoming season which begins in January at the University of Denver and the University of Colorado.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
DHSS reports 203 new COVID-19 cases
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Alaska State Troopers (KTUU News)
Palmer man shot by police after threatening to kill girlfriend, opening fire on officers
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
People unload thousands of pounds of food for Bean's Cafe on Christmas Eve.
‘Christmas miracle’: Bean’s Cafe receives surprise donation of thousands of pounds of food after semi-truck crashes

Latest News

File image
Soldotna buys masks for local hockey players
People ice skate at Westchester Lagoon in Anchorage.
Skating outdoors a healthy way to spend the holiday
Jaromir Jagr alongside friend and former UAA hockey player Martin Bakula.
UAA hockey lands memorabilia from Jaromir Jagr and Steven Stamkos for upcoming virtual auction
File image
Rural schools share challenges facing high school sports due to COVID-19