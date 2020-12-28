Advertisement

Where to get your COVID-19 test on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

COVID-19 Testing Demand(KFYR)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:41 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those looking to get a COVID-19 test before the next holiday weekend is in luck.

The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management says hours for the COVID-19 test sites are different this week:

  • Dec. 31
    • Eagle River, Loussac Library, Muldoon Community Assembly, Changepoint Church and Lake Otis test sites will be open normal hours from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Jan. 1, 2021
    • Eagle River, Loussac Library and Muldoon Community Assembly will be the only sites open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you are wondering where and when you can get a test before the weekend, you can visit anchoragecovidtest.org.

