Where to get your COVID-19 test on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those looking to get a COVID-19 test before the next holiday weekend is in luck.

The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management says hours for the COVID-19 test sites are different this week:

Dec. 31 Eagle River, Loussac Library, Muldoon Community Assembly, Changepoint Church and Lake Otis test sites will be open normal hours from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Jan. 1, 2021 Eagle River, Loussac Library and Muldoon Community Assembly will be the only sites open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



If you are wondering where and when you can get a test before the weekend, you can visit anchoragecovidtest.org.

