1 death, 217 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported one new resident death and 217 new COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday.

The new death brings the state’s total death count to 200 residents and one nonresident.

With the new cases reported, there have been a total of 46,092 cases in the state since the pandemic first began. That is 44,581 residents and 1,511 nonresidents.

There have been 1,259,845 tests conducted, although that number does not reflect a count of unique individuals tested.

There have been at least 1,004 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state with an additional 72 patients currently hospitalized with the virus. Nine more patients are hospitalized and are suspected to have the virus. 10 patients are on ventilators.

The 210 resident cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 99

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7

Kodiak Island Borough: 8

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 29

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 42

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 3

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 5

Dillingham Census Area: 5

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.