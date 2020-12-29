4 Sports moment of 2020: Isaiah Moses drops 42 in the Alaska Airlines Classic Championship game

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Throughout the last week of December, Alaska’s Sports Source will count down the top five sports moments from the past year recognizing the best Alaska sports had to offer.

For No. 4 on our list, we go all the way back to January 2020, before the pandemic derailed seasons left and right and West High School’s gym was packed for the Alaska Airlines Classic Championship game. The game featured a top prospect in the country, Daishen Nix, who is also from Alaska, and his team from out of state. Their opponent the Dimond Lynx, but it wasn’t long before Isaiah Moses stole the show filling up the stat sheet with 42 points. While Nix’s team would eventually win, the battle of buckets between old friends gave us one of our most memorable sports moments of 2020.

