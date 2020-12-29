Advertisement

#4 Sports moment of 2020: Isaiah Moses drops 42 in the Alaska Airlines Classic Championship game

By Austin Sjong
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:03 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Throughout the last week of December, Alaska’s Sports Source will count down the top five sports moments from the past year recognizing the best Alaska sports had to offer.

For No. 4 on our list, we go all the way back to January 2020, before the pandemic derailed seasons left and right and West High School’s gym was packed for the Alaska Airlines Classic Championship game. The game featured a top prospect in the country, Daishen Nix, who is also from Alaska, and his team from out of state. Their opponent the Dimond Lynx, but it wasn’t long before Isaiah Moses stole the show filling up the stat sheet with 42 points. While Nix’s team would eventually win, the battle of buckets between old friends gave us one of our most memorable sports moments of 2020.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucky Wishbone will not reopen for dine-in service even if emergency order that banned it is...
More restaurants face an uncertain future due to emergency order, COVID-19
(AST)
Man in custody after stabbing mom in the throat, hitting girlfriend
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
DHSS reports 320 new COVID-19 cases
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

Anchorage Christian Schools cross-country runner Tristian Merchant.
#5 Sports Moment of 2020: Tristian Merchant’s historic cross-country season
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
UAA ski team awaits certification and reinstatement after reaching $628,000 fundraising goal
File image
Soldotna buys masks for local hockey players
People ice skate at Westchester Lagoon in Anchorage.
Skating outdoors a healthy way to spend the holiday