Alaska Airlines will no longer accept emotional support animals on its flights starting in 2021

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Jan. 11, 2021, Alaska Airlines will only transport service dogs, which are specially trained to perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability.

Under the revised policy, the airline will accept a maximum of two service dogs per guest in the cabin. Passengers will also be required to complete a DOT form, which attests that their animal is a legitimate service dog, is trained and vaccinated and will behave appropriately during the flight.

Alaska Airlines says the reason for the change is because the DOT said it will no longer require airlines to make the same accommodations for emotional support animals as is required for trained service dogs.

“Changes to the DOT rules came after feedback from the airline industry and disability community regarding numerous instances of emotional support animal misbehavior which caused injuries, health hazards and damage to aircraft cabins,” wrote the airline in a press release.

According to the airline, it will continue to accept emotional support animals under its current policy for reservations booked prior to Jan. 11, 2021, for flights on or before Feb. 28, 2021. No emotional support animals will be accepted for travel after Feb, 28, 2021.

For more information about travel with pets, visit AlaskaAir.com.

