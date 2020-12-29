Advertisement

Anchorage announces new emergency order, restrictions to loosen as new COVID-19 case numbers drop

(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:07 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson has announced the rollout of a new emergency order (EO-17) for the Municipality of Anchorage, which will take effect at 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

Citing a drop in transmission rates in Alaska’s largest city, the acting mayor’s plan is to “gently loosen restrictions, while remaining focused on public health,” according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Under EO-17, bars and restaurants will once again be allowed to reopen their barrooms and dining areas, but only at 25% of their total building capacity; however, residents are still being asked to limit physical contact to those living outside of their households. Entertainment facilities must also adhere to a 25% capacity limitation.

Indoor gatherings will be subject to a six-person limit, with outdoor gatherings capped at 10 people. The new emergency orders do layout several exceptions for religious and political gatherings, daycares, classrooms, drive-in events, and “indoor special shopping events.”

Gyms and fitness centers will be limited to 50% capacity, but all organized indoor sports competitions between more than one team are still forbidden. Salons and all other public-facing businesses also are subject to 50% of their building’s overall capacity.

A complete copy of the new emergency orders can be read HERE.

