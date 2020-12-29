Boat capsizes on Chignik Lake, leaving one man dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and another is missing after a boat capsized on Chignik Lake, according to Alaska State Troopers. Five people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The report came in around 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, to Fairbanks Troopers.

Around 6:30 p.m., a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter responded to the area and was able to rescue: Kevin O’Domin, Denise Bereskin, Taylor Lind, Jamie O’Domin, and a 16-year-old minor from Chignik Lake.

They also recovered the body of Fred Shangin from Chignik Lake.

Nicholas Garner, age 39 of Chignik Lake, is still missing according to AST, and local efforts to find him are being held up by a storm.

Lind, Shangin, and Garner were moving a snowmachine in a skiff on the lake, according to AST when they were capsized by a wave. Lind was able to self-rescue after about a half-hour, Garner wasn’t able to hold on to the boat and disappeared in the lake. Shangin died from cold water exposure on the boat before rescuers were able to get there according to a trooper dispatch.

Jamie O’Domin and the 16-year-old were in a boat and tried to help, Kevin O’Domin and Bereskin were on the shore according to the report.

Trooper say no one on the skiff was wearing life vests when the boat capsized.

Chignik Lake is in the Lake and Peninsula Borough, it has a population of about 57 people, according to state records.

