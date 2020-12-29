Advertisement

Boat capsizes on Chignik Lake, leaving one man dead

Coast Guard rescues two mariners near Onslow Beach
Coast Guard rescues two mariners near Onslow Beach(WITN News)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:16 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and another is missing after a boat capsized on Chignik Lake, according to Alaska State Troopers. Five people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The report came in around 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, to Fairbanks Troopers.

Around 6:30 p.m., a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter responded to the area and was able to rescue: Kevin O’Domin, Denise Bereskin, Taylor Lind, Jamie O’Domin, and a 16-year-old minor from Chignik Lake.

They also recovered the body of Fred Shangin from Chignik Lake.

Nicholas Garner, age 39 of Chignik Lake, is still missing according to AST, and local efforts to find him are being held up by a storm.

Lind, Shangin, and Garner were moving a snowmachine in a skiff on the lake, according to AST when they were capsized by a wave. Lind was able to self-rescue after about a half-hour, Garner wasn’t able to hold on to the boat and disappeared in the lake. Shangin died from cold water exposure on the boat before rescuers were able to get there according to a trooper dispatch.

Jamie O’Domin and the 16-year-old were in a boat and tried to help, Kevin O’Domin and Bereskin were on the shore according to the report.

Trooper say no one on the skiff was wearing life vests when the boat capsized.

Chignik Lake is in the Lake and Peninsula Borough, it has a population of about 57 people, according to state records.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Lucky Wishbone will not reopen for dine-in service even if emergency order that banned it is...
More restaurants face an uncertain future due to emergency order, COVID-19
(AST)
Man in custody after stabbing mom in the throat, hitting girlfriend
DHSS reports 320 new COVID-19 cases
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

Owner Paul Berger sits inside of the Carousel Lounge, four days before the set expiration date...
‘Trust us’: Local bar owner asks Anchorage Assembly, 4 days before EO-16 is set to expire
Alaska State Troopers
Governor’s working group strongly recommends against consolidating 911 dispatch centers
Hilltop Ski Area
Windy conditions cause Hilltop Ski Area to close for most of the day
ASD teachers will have to wait weeks if not months for the COVID-19 vaccine
No timetable for teacher vaccinations yet as educators prepare for in-person learning