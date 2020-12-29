Advertisement

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

Boeing's 737 Max will return to the skies carrying U.S. passengers on Tuesday for the first...
Boeing's 737 Max will return to the skies carrying U.S. passengers on Tuesday for the first time in nearly two years.(Source: FAA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:51 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Boeing 737 Max departed Miami International Airport with 100 passengers aboard Tuesday for the aircraft’s first U.S. commercial flight since faulty sensor readings contributed to two deadly crashes in 2019.

The American Airlines flight is scheduled to land at New York’s LaGuardia Airport around 1:30 p.m. Eastern, according to an airline spokeswoman. The airline gave customers the chance to change flights if they were uncomfortable on the Max.

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to an automated flight-control system implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in all. In both crashes, the system pushed the nose down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.

Regulators in Europe and Brazil cleared the way for airlines to resume using the plane if certain changes were made and pilots were provided with additional training.

The first passenger flight with a revamped Max took place this month in Brazil. Brazil’s Gol airlines has since operated more than 540 flights and Aeromexico has operated more than 80 with Max planes, according to tracking service Flightradar24.

The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019, days after the second crash. Reports by House and Senate committees faulted Boeing and the FAA for failures in the process of certifying the plane.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, a former military and airline pilot, operated a test flight in September and vouched for the plane’s safety, saying he would put his family on it. American Airlines President Robert Isom planned to be on Tuesday’s inaugural U.S. flight.

American plans to make one round trip a day between Miami and New York with the planes through Jan. 4 before putting the Max on more routes. United Airlines plans to resume flights with the Max in February, and Southwest Airlines plans to resume flights with the planes in March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AST)
Man in custody after stabbing mom in the throat, hitting girlfriend
Lucky Wishbone will not reopen for dine-in service even if emergency order that banned it is...
More restaurants face an uncertain future due to emergency order, COVID-19
Owner Paul Berger sits inside of the Carousel Lounge, four days before the set expiration date...
‘Trust us’: Local bar owner asks Anchorage Assembly, 4 days before EO-16 is set to expire
A nine-foot-tall sculpture of Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" towers above an East Anchorage...
A big snowman with a bigger story
Fireweed &amp;amp; Redoubt Volcano-Cindy Rombach
New volcanic eruption detection device installed, picks up other natural phenomenon

Latest News

President Donald Trump is shown signing the coronavirus relief bill.
Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Georgia’s two GOP senators back $2,000 stimulus checks
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine...
Kamala Harris gets coronavirus vaccine
The mayor of Petrinja, Croatia, was in the middle of a press conference when a strong...
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; 5 deaths reported