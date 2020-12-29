Advertisement

Deputies provide Christmas meal and gifts to quarantined mother and daughter

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies bring Christmas basics to mother and daughter.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies bring Christmas basics to mother and daughter.(Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:11 AM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Gray News) - A group of deputies at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno stepped up when they learned of a mother who was not able to provide the Christmas basics, such as a special meal, on Christmas.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a single mother and her 4-year-old daughter had to quarantine at home for Christmas because the daughter’s teacher had tested positive for COVID-19.

Several deputies went shopping at a Walmart that stayed open to allow the deputies to shop for the family.

The deputies didn’t just purchase a Christmas meal; they bought gifts and clothes as well.

“When a gallon of milk can bring a mom to tears, Christmas works its magic,” a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said.

The holiday season is a time for all of us to come together for one another. On Christmas night, Washoe County...

Posted by Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AST)
Man in custody after stabbing mom in the throat, hitting girlfriend
Lucky Wishbone will not reopen for dine-in service even if emergency order that banned it is...
More restaurants face an uncertain future due to emergency order, COVID-19
Owner Paul Berger sits inside of the Carousel Lounge, four days before the set expiration date...
‘Trust us’: Local bar owner asks Anchorage Assembly, 4 days before EO-16 is set to expire
A nine-foot-tall sculpture of Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" towers above an East Anchorage...
A big snowman with a bigger story
Fireweed &amp;amp; Redoubt Volcano-Cindy Rombach
New volcanic eruption detection device installed, picks up other natural phenomenon

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 file photo, Valentina Frey of Switzerland breasts feed...
New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
People are hospitalized with coronavirus throughout Alabama.
‘Like a bathtub filling up’: Alabama is slammed by the coronavirus
President Donald Trump is shown signing the coronavirus relief bill.
Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill
Boeing's 737 Max will return to the skies carrying U.S. passengers on Tuesday for the first...
Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight