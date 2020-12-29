End the Year with Cheer: Clothing giveaway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pandemic has created a difficult time this year. There people who have lost more than others. During times like this more people have turned to shelters and food programs than normal. This year the Bean’s Cafe and The Children’s Lunchbox has seen an increase in clients. Whether that is someone needing shelter, or for support at home to keep food on the table.

Since the end of March, Bean’s has created over 500,000 meals for people in Anchorage. The need has increased to 1,500 meals every day. The organization had to expand from one shift creating meals into two full shifts for the holiday season. Another change for the organization has been facility space and usage. The downtown location is exclusively used for food production. All shelter operations are now at the Sullivan Arena.

Food donations are accepted at the downtown Bean’s Cafe location at 1101 E 3rd Ave. Clothing donations are accepted at the Sullivan Arena, at 1600 Gambell Street. For donations at the Sullivan Arena, please call or text 907-342-5380 on arrival. A Bean’s Cafe staff member will collect your donation, and can also provide a donation receipt.

Winter clothing is in high demand at this time of year. They will also accept other articles of clothing: shirts, pants, socks, underwear, hats, gloves, coats, scarves, all items are accepted at the Sullivan Arena.

