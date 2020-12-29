Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:31 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AST)
Man in custody after stabbing mom in the throat, hitting girlfriend
Owner Paul Berger sits inside of the Carousel Lounge, four days before the set expiration date...
‘Trust us’: Local bar owner asks Anchorage Assembly, 4 days before EO-16 is set to expire
Lucky Wishbone will not reopen for dine-in service even if emergency order that banned it is...
More restaurants face an uncertain future due to emergency order, COVID-19
A nine-foot-tall sculpture of Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" towers above an East Anchorage...
A big snowman with a bigger story
Fireweed &amp;amp; Redoubt Volcano-Cindy Rombach
New volcanic eruption detection device installed, picks up other natural phenomenon

Latest News

LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes, who secured the warrant that led officers to Breonna...
2 more Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired
Alaska State Museum, Juneau
Alaska State Museum reopens with new exhibit
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Melvin Rehkop, 102-year-old WWII veteran, receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine