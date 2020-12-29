Quiet weather today, with snow arriving for Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Quiet weather welcomes us today, with some passing clouds into the afternoon hours. While we will be noticeably cooler today, temperatures will still be warm for this time of year as we top out in the 30s.

A mixed bag of precipitation will fall for coastal regions, as our next storm arrives on our doorstep. We’ll see that activity drift northward into Tuesday evening with light snow arriving for the Wednesday morning commute.

Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow can be expected, with drier weather into Wednesday afternoon. As we close out 2020, we’ll see sunshine and temperatures falling back into the teens for highs.

Have a great Tuesday!

