Advertisement

Quiet weather today, with snow arriving for Wednesday

Temperatures slowly fall to close out 2020
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:55 AM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Quiet weather welcomes us today, with some passing clouds into the afternoon hours. While we will be noticeably cooler today, temperatures will still be warm for this time of year as we top out in the 30s.

A mixed bag of precipitation will fall for coastal regions, as our next storm arrives on our doorstep. We’ll see that activity drift northward into Tuesday evening with light snow arriving for the Wednesday morning commute.

Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow can be expected, with drier weather into Wednesday afternoon. As we close out 2020, we’ll see sunshine and temperatures falling back into the teens for highs.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AST)
Man in custody after stabbing mom in the throat, hitting girlfriend
Lucky Wishbone will not reopen for dine-in service even if emergency order that banned it is...
More restaurants face an uncertain future due to emergency order, COVID-19
Owner Paul Berger sits inside of the Carousel Lounge, four days before the set expiration date...
‘Trust us’: Local bar owner asks Anchorage Assembly, 4 days before EO-16 is set to expire
A nine-foot-tall sculpture of Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" towers above an East Anchorage...
A big snowman with a bigger story
Fireweed &amp;amp; Redoubt Volcano-Cindy Rombach
New volcanic eruption detection device installed, picks up other natural phenomenon

Latest News

Tuesday, December 29 Morning Weather
Tuesday, December 29 Morning Weather
Monday, December 28, 2020 Morning Weather
Passing wintry mix possible into Monday afternoon
Monday, December 28, 2020 Morning Weather
Monday, December 28, 2020 Morning Weather
Christmas Eve Weather KTUU 12-24-20
Christmas day weather stays calm in the Southcentral region.