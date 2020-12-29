Advertisement

Spotlighting Alaska’s health care workers on National Hero Day

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:58 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the National Day Calendar website Dec. 29 is listed as National Hero Day. There are lots of heroes out there doing great things but given the year, and the global pandemic, we chose to focus our coverage on health care workers.

Doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, virologists, epidemiologists, really everyone in or around health care this year is deserving of the title hero.

“Even before COVID I am proud to be part of this profession, but definitely we’ve come together we’ve risen to the challenge of coping with this and we’ve done our best and I think that we’ve given excellent care,” says Julie LaMay, a Registered Nurse at Providence Hospital.

According to the National Day Calendar, you can celebrate this day by reaching out to someone that was a hero to you and though this specific event takes place on Dec. 29, a lot of people have taken the time to thank health care workers this year.

“I think that people generally are grateful for us, you know since Covid hit you get a lot more thank yous and I feel the community is way more appreciative of us than they were prior,” says Tami Todd, a Registered Nurse at Providence Hospital.

If you’re looking to be a hero of your own this year but don’t know how to contribute there are some simple suggestions. Volunteering, donating blood, giving to a charity, you can even organize your own fundraiser. It’s also suggested that if you go online to thank your own personal hero that you use the hashtag #NationalHeroDay.

