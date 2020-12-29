Windy conditions cause Hilltop Ski Area to close for most of the day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warm and windy weather made for an interesting day for recreators on the Anchorage Hillside.

Some skiers said the wind rocked the chairlift back and forth and allowed for some warmer weather.

The peak of the wind gusts on Monday included 36 miles per hour near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and as high as 84 miles per hour near upper De Armoun Road.

These gusty conditions caused Hilltop Ski Area to shut down their chairlifts and downhill ski area for much of the day.

“You know we have got to be cautious. We get pretty high winds up here on the hillside and it is projected to get worse and gust even higher today so out of an abundance of caution we are going to shut down early just to keep everyone safe,” says Trevor Bird, Hilltop’s general manager.

Bird says they anticipate the winds will calm down and they will be able to resume regular service on Tuesday.

