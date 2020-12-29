Advertisement

WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:12 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 102-year-old World War II veteran is now the oldest person in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Melvin Rehkop served during the war in Iceland, France and Germany, including the Battle of the Bulge.

“I’m just thankful I made it all through the war and had a normal life,” Rehkop said.

The one thing he never had to battle was COVID-19, and thanks to this vaccine, he likely never will.

For the staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City, this day was a long time coming.

“It’s amazing. This is something we’ve been working on for months,” Christy Mears with Veterans Affairs said. “For all of this to come together for this veteran today, to really kick this off, it’s amazing, to say the least.”

Rehkop said he was surprised he was chosen to get the vaccine so early, but he is grateful.

“The good Lord protected me all through the service, and I always honored him and praised him for that,” Rehkop said.

He said he’ll give thanks for this as well.

Copyright 2020 KCTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AST)
Man in custody after stabbing mom in the throat, hitting girlfriend
Owner Paul Berger sits inside of the Carousel Lounge, four days before the set expiration date...
‘Trust us’: Local bar owner asks Anchorage Assembly, 4 days before EO-16 is set to expire
Lucky Wishbone will not reopen for dine-in service even if emergency order that banned it is...
More restaurants face an uncertain future due to emergency order, COVID-19
A nine-foot-tall sculpture of Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" towers above an East Anchorage...
A big snowman with a bigger story
Fireweed &amp;amp; Redoubt Volcano-Cindy Rombach
New volcanic eruption detection device installed, picks up other natural phenomenon

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden criticizes pace of coronavirus vaccine rollout
In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo a memorial for Tamir Rice is seen at the base of the Gen....
Feds decline charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
Anchorage announces new emergency order, restrictions to loosen as new COVID-19 case numbers drop
Biden says Trump admin "far behind" on vaccine distribution
Biden says Trump admin "far behind" on vaccine distribution