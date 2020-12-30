3 Sports Moment of 2020: Gus Schumacher becomes first American skier to win an individual medal at Junior Worlds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Throughout the last week of December, Alaska’s Sports Source will count down the top five sports moments from the past year recognizing the best Alaska sports had to offer.

Our number 3 moment comes courtesy of the Gus bus! Gus Schumacher became the first American skier to win an individual medal at Junior Worlds. At the time Schumacher was just 19 years old, he took the gold medal in the 10-kilometer classic race in just 26 minutes 31 point 7 seconds.

Not only did he take the gold in the individual race he also anchored the USA men to their second straight relay gold and third straight medal performance in the team event.

