Advertisement

#3 Sports Moment of 2020: Gus Schumacher becomes first American skier to win an individual medal at Junior Worlds

By Austin Sjong
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:02 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Throughout the last week of December, Alaska’s Sports Source will count down the top five sports moments from the past year recognizing the best Alaska sports had to offer.

Our number 3 moment comes courtesy of the Gus bus! Gus Schumacher became the first American skier to win an individual medal at Junior Worlds. At the time Schumacher was just 19 years old, he took the gold medal in the 10-kilometer classic race in just 26 minutes 31 point 7 seconds.

Not only did he take the gold in the individual race he also anchored the USA men to their second straight relay gold and third straight medal performance in the team event.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage announces new emergency order, restrictions to loosen as new COVID-19 case numbers drop
Alaska Airlines Plane
Alaska Airlines will no longer accept emotional support animals on its flights starting in 2021
Owner Paul Berger sits inside of the Carousel Lounge, four days before the set expiration date...
‘Trust us’: Local bar owner asks Anchorage Assembly, 4 days before EO-16 is set to expire
Coronavirus
1 death, 217 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by DHSS
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

(KTUU)
UAA gymnastics one-third of the way to fundraising goal
#4 sports moment of the year
#4 Sports Moment of 2020: Isaiah Moses drops 42 in the Alaska Airlines Classic Championship game
Anchorage Christian Schools cross-country runner Tristian Merchant.
#5 Sports Moment of 2020: Tristian Merchant’s historic cross-country season
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
UAA ski team awaits certification and reinstatement after reaching $628,000 fundraising goal