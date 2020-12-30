A strong storm moves into the Bering, clear skies develop across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The strongest storm system since the remnants of Typhoon Nuri moved through in November 2014 is expected to move into the Bering Sea starting Wednesday night. The system brings the potential of storm and hurricane force winds for some of the waters west of Unalaska and the Pribilof Islands.

The National Weather Service says “extremely high seas will also accompany this storm.” Seas 40 to 50 feet high are expected for the area and the Pacific side of the Aleutians from Adak to Attu Island could see seas as high at 55 feet on Thursday.

The storm weakens in place by the end of the week.

A fairly weak front will move through Southcentral Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing a chance of snow to Anchorage and the Valleys. About an inch of snow is expected through Wednesday morning.

For the last day of 2020, decreasing clouds across Southcentral so expect some mostly sunny skies. Mostly sunny for the Panhandle as well.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.