Bail set for Palmer man accused of trying to kill troopers and Wasilla police officer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer man involved in a shooting with law enforcement on Christmas was arraigned Tuesday.

Joseph Frantz, 35, faces four counts of attempted murder against his girlfriend, two Alaska State Troopers and a Wasilla Police Department officer.

Frantz’ bail was set at $100,000 cash corporate appearance bond and $50,000 cash performance during the arraignment.

According to the complaint against Frantz, a woman called AST about 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 25 saying her boyfriend was going to kill her, she said she couldn’t talk but stayed on the phone. Before law enforcement arrived the dispatcher on the phone heard Frantz say he was going to kill the woman and then himself, then what sounded like a physical fight.

Court documents say two troopers and a WPD officer arrived and found Frantz holding a pistol, but when they told him to put it down he pointed it at them; the officers thought he was going to shoot them. One of the troopers then fired at Frantz and he fired at the officers, according to the complaint.

An initial AST dispatch reported that Frantz fired first and officers returned fire.

Frantz was hurt during the exchange of gunfire, with non-life-threatening injuries.

During Tuesday’s arraignment, Frantz was also ordered to remain in custody until pre-trial enforcement officers could fit him with electronic monitoring. Conditions of his release include no alcohol and that he have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged victims.

If convicted, each charge of attempted murder could result in a minimum sentence of five years to a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison.

