Bread and Brew pledges 100% of Jan. 5 sales to its employees

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:43 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social distancing requirements and the multiple shutdowns have been particularly hard on the restaurant, bar, and hospitality industry. Difficult not only on owners of those businesses but on employees in those industries as well.

Bread and Brew, a local Anchorage restaurant, is taking a unique approach to helping out its workforce.

“You know our employees are important to us and it’s been a tough year in the restaurant business as you know and they’ve been through a lot all year, “says Managing Partner Craig McCarty. “Loss of income, you know we’ve kept them all working we haven’t laid off anybody, but hours were reduced, we had to close on a few Sundays for a while, back open seven days a week now. So it’s been a tough year for them and we just want to show our appreciation.”

In order to accomplish their goal, the owners of Bread and Brew have decided that on Jan. 5, 2021, 100% of the restaurant’s sales for the day will go to their staff.

“Well, they’re pretty excited about it obviously. You know it’s gonna improve their bottom line, their paycheck, I’m sure after the holiday they’ve got some bills to pay, they’ve got rent, they’ve got some things that they’ve got to cover so I think it’s a good time to you know get a little boost in their paycheck,” says McCarty.

Already this announcement has seen a lot of social interaction online. Bread and Brew is planning to have their whole staff, around 28 employees, working on Jan. 5 in an effort to keep things moving quickly. McCarty also hopes that this event will serve as an example for other restaurant and business owners to find some way to give back to their employees after what has been a particularly tough economic year due to the pandemic.

