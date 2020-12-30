Advertisement

Colder temperature return as we welcome in 2021

Lows for many will be near zero into the new year
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:14 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow was a complete dud today, but the trade-off is some sunshine through the first part of your Wednesday. While we could still see some flurries, anything that falls will only amount to a light dusting. Thankfully we are sitting nice in the snowfall department, as nearly 40 inches has already fallen this year, with a current snow depth of 16 inches.

The focus now shifts to the return of the cold. Temperatures will continue to fall as we close out this year, with many locations dipping back into the teens through the night. The coldest air looks to arrive just in time for the new years, where highs will remain in the teens and overnight lows for some will be hovering near zero.

Welcoming in 2021, with cold and sunny skies.

Have a safe Wednesday!

