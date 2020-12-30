Advertisement

Deparment of Public Safety rolls out new upgrades to fingerprint database

(WBAY)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:51 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After months of testing and years of planning, the Department of Public Safety has rolled out new upgrades to their fingerprint database.

DPS said with the new upgrade, the processing match rate has improved from an average of 40% to now 70% match rate during testing. Thus allowing investigators to solve crimes faster.

“Honestly, once we get a set of fingerprints into our system, minutes, minutes for us to return a result through the WIN network and we usually have less than two hours once we submit it electronically to the FBI,” said Jenifer Burris, criminal justice planner with the Department of Public Safety.

Alaska is the first state out of eight to complete the upgrade. Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, Utah, Washington and Wyoming make up the Western Identification Network referred to as WIN.

Burris went on to say, “It’s really a benefit for all the states in WIN, to have a sharing process, to really scrutinize who we have in our database and is the person presenting themselves in a certain way really truly who they are.”

Alaska’s database contains more than 600-thousand fingerprints and records.

