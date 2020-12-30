Advertisement

DHSS reports 374 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

368 residents and 6 nonresidents
By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:51 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported two new resident death and 374 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 202 residents and one non-resident. DHSS reported one was a female Kodiak resident in her 70s and the other was a male Soldotna resident in his 70s.

With the new cases reported, there have been a total of 46,483 cases in the state since the pandemic first began. That is 44,966 residents and 1,517 nonresidents.

There have been 1,267,092 tests conducted throughout the state, although that number does not reflect a count of unique individuals tested.

There have been at least 1,017 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state with an additional 69 patients currently hospitalized with the virus. Four more patients are hospitalized and are suspected to have the virus. Ten patients are on ventilators.

The 368 resident cases were found in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 146
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 12
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 12
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 29
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 97
  • Nome Census Area: 2
  • North Slope Borough: 11
  • Juneau City and Borough: 5
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 3
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 33
  • Dillingham Census Area: 2
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 3

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information from DHSS.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

