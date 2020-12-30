Elizabeth Peratrovich celebrated by Google

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An iconic Alaskan civil rights leader is being recognized by one of the biggest companies in the world, by way of one of its simplest ideas.

Alaskan native civil rights leader Elizabeth Peratrovich’s life is the subject matter of Wednesday’s “Google doodle”, a daily illustration that the search engine giant showcases on its main site each day.

Peratrovich, a native Tlingit member, played an instrumental role in the 1945 passage of the first anti-discrimination law in the United States.

Wednesday’s doodle was illustrated by Sitka artist Michaela Goade.

