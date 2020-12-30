Advertisement

Several Alaska businesses form ‘Conquer COVID Coalition’ to fight together against COVID-19 challenges

Lucky Wishbone Restaurant
By Grant Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A diverse group of businesses, health care organizations and Alaska Native corporations are joining forces to help sustain the fight against COVID-19.

Although the arrival of the vaccine in Alaska has provided a bit of hope, the Conquer COVID Coalition launched a campaign Tuesday to encourage people to not get complacent with the virus, and to provide information and education to individuals as well as resources for businesses.

“Lucky Wishbone joined because the sooner we take care of this pandemic, the sooner we can fully open all of our businesses,” Lucky Wishbone co-owner Heidi Heinrich said. “Schools will be back in session, our customers can come in and sit down and feel safe and eat their favorite meal ... To be a part of the solution is very important.”

The coalition includes small businesses like Lucky Wishbone up to large corporations including GCI and multiple Native regional corporations.

Jared Kosin, president and CEO of Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association, says that even though each sector is impacted in different ways by the virus, overcoming the pandemic is the first step in a full economic recovery.

“We all have an interest to safely get past the pandemic and to safely open up the economy,” Kosin said. “I can tell you that our facilities, even though we’re focused on health care, if we don’t have a robust economy going, the social harm that that can create can have a ripple effect on us all.”

The coalition’s website features both resources for businesses, as well as information for Alaskans addressing some of the unique challenges facing rural Alaska.

