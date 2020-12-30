Suspect barricaded inside Spenard home; APD and SWAT on the scene
Avoid area near Minnesota Drive and West 27th Avenue
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:02 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department and SWAT are in the area of the 1400 block of West 27th Avenue after responding to a call. APD says the suspect has barricaded himself inside a home and is refusing to leave.
APD says there is a possibility officers might deploy gas to apprehend the suspect and is asking residents to stay in their homes and close their windows.
This is a live situation and we will continue to bring you the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.