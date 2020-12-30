UAA gymnastics one-third of the way to fundraising goal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The UAA skiing program has become the first of three programs, in danger of being cut by UAA, to reach their fundraising goal. The other two, Hockey and Gymnastics, are still working towards their goal. As we near the 45-day mark to the deadline, interim gymnastics head coach Marie Sophie Boggasch gave an update as to where their program stands.

“We have secured a little bit over a quarter-million dollars in our fundraising efforts. To celebrate that milestone I am actually matching the next $25,000 in pledges so hopefully, pretty soon we will have another $50,000 secured in that way.”

Besides just the monetary donations the gymnastics team is putting on a silent auction on January 6, and for the more hardcore gymnastics community, they are running a leotard sale up until January 15. The Benton Bay Lions are also running a 50/50 split the pot raffle, which at last check was around $5,000. The collegiate gymnastics girls initiative is also running a virtual gymnastics competition that anyone can join!

Boggasch said it has been tough for her team to weigh not only the responsibilities of being a student-athlete at this level but also having to worry about fundraising and the fact that their program could disappear if they don’t raise enough by February 15. Boggasch saying that every donation counts no matter how big or how small.

“Every dollar counts. It’s kind of been our slogan that often times it is intimidating to see how much money we have to raise, especially knowing what actually is our budget. I mean there is like a $220,000 gap between what we have to fundraise and what is actually our budget. It is definitely very intimidating for a lot of people to see that number and to have the courage to donate the amount you are able and if that’s only $5... then that’s $5 closer to the goal.”

As the new year begins, Boggasch says the gymnastics team will be starting a renewed push to raise the funds needed with a new campaign, hoping to dismount from the fundraising with enough money to keep the program alive.

