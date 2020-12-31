2 dead after Ketchikan house fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The Ketchikan Fire Department arrived to smoke and flames coming from 3437 Denali Street after receiving a report around 4:49 a.m. Wednesday. Dispatch personnel advised KFD that there may be a person trapped inside the home.

Heavy smoke, heat and flames hindered the ability for a rescue on the third floor. After the fire was controlled, firefighters entered the home and located two dead individuals who were then removed from the home. A third individual was able to escape the building and is with family.

The fire was determined to be cooking related, according to Fire Investigation Task Force investigators. No foul play is suspected.

The deceased bodies will be taken to the State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The home is no longer habitable after the damage.

