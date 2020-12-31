Advertisement

2 dead after Ketchikan house fire

(KOSA)
By Malia Barto
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:55 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The Ketchikan Fire Department arrived to smoke and flames coming from 3437 Denali Street after receiving a report around 4:49 a.m. Wednesday. Dispatch personnel advised KFD that there may be a person trapped inside the home.

Heavy smoke, heat and flames hindered the ability for a rescue on the third floor. After the fire was controlled, firefighters entered the home and located two dead individuals who were then removed from the home. A third individual was able to escape the building and is with family.

The fire was determined to be cooking related, according to Fire Investigation Task Force investigators. No foul play is suspected.

The deceased bodies will be taken to the State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The home is no longer habitable after the damage.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage announces new emergency order, restrictions to loosen as new COVID-19 case numbers drop
Alaska Airlines Plane
Alaska Airlines will no longer accept emotional support animals on its flights starting in 2021
Owner Paul Berger sits inside of the Carousel Lounge, four days before the set expiration date...
‘Trust us’: Local bar owner asks Anchorage Assembly, 4 days before EO-16 is set to expire
Coronavirus
1 death, 217 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by DHSS
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

A bottle of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is prepped for a staff member at Alaska Regional Hospital
More COVID-19 vaccines to come to Alaska
Employees throughout Alaska's VA system will get the Moderna vaccine first followed by high...
Inside the Gates: Alaska VA starts vaccinations with employees first in line
A powerful storm moves through the Bering Sea with low minimum pressure, high winds, high seas.
Powerful storm moves through the Bering Sea
AST looking for missing, endangered teen; seeking public’s help