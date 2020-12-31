3 deaths, 374 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported three new resident death and 374 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 205 residents and one nonresident.

With the new cases reported, there have been a total of 46,986 cases in the state since the pandemic first began. That is 45,461 residents and 1,525 nonresidents.

There have been 1,275,750 tests conducted throughout the state, although that number does not reflect a count of unique individuals tested.

There have been at least 1,023 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state with an additional 71 patients currently hospitalized with the virus. Six more patients are hospitalized and are suspected to have the virus. Six patients are on ventilators.

The 367 resident cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 144

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9

Kodiak Island Borough: 6

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 37

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 33

North Slope Borough: 4

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 10

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Petersburg Borough: 2

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon - 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 61

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 50

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information from DHSS.

