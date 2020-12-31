Advertisement

An Anchorage man is facing murder charges following a Fairview homicide

(WBKO)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:36 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation from October.

Police say 26-years-old Christopher Ligons was arrested Wednesday.

APD says on Oct. 31, 2020, two people were found dead inside a home in a Fairview neighborhood. Police responded around noon to the 500-block of E 15th Avenue.

APD identified the two as 60-year-old Marie Riley and 63-year-old George Tretikoff.

Ligons faces murder charges.

