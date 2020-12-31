Advertisement

AST looking for missing, endangered teen; seeking public’s help

By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are looking for 14-year-old Lillian Cauldwell. She was last seen near the Fred Meyer in Palmer around 9 a.m. on Wednesday after jumping out of a vehicle, according to AST.

Lillian was last seen wearing a hoodie and black pants. She is said to be 5 foot 3 inches, about 95-100 lbs, red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MATCOM public safety dispatch at 907-352-5401.

