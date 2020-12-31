Advertisement

Clear and chilly to end one year and start the next

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:17 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Decreasing clouds and cooling temperatures around Anchorage for New Year’s Eve. Temperatures about the time the fireworks will go off will hit near 16 above with a wind chill of 5 above. Clear as well across much of the Interior and northern areas of the state. Southeast should expect some snow to move in late Thursday night into Friday.

That large storm system moving into the Bering Sea will bring winds to 85 mph, seas up to 55 feet and rain and snow to the area.

