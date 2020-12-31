End the Year with Cheer: Small donations make a big difference for Anchorage’s temporary mass shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the nights get colder, more people are turning to shelters for a warm place to stay.

On any given night, more than 300 people are staying at the city’s mass shelter set up at the Sullivan Arena, like Charles Haught and his wife.

“In five short months we went from living in a place that we’ve had for almost five years to being in the shelter,” Haught said.

He says they recently became homeless for the first time after losing everything.

“Thank goodness they were here, if they hadn’t been I honestly don’t know what would’ve become of my wife and I,” he said.

Staff at the arena say with more people staying at the shelter, it’s in need of items like bedding and clothing.

“I got excited about the blankets because there is a shortage of bedding,” Haught said.

“Any kind of donations we can get from the community is really beneficial for all of our clientele just to have a normal existence and to be able to get about their day to day routine, and be able to be secure and safe in this kind of weather,” Sean John with Bean’s Cafe said.

Small donations can make a big difference for people in our community.

Bean’s Cafe is accepting non-food donations every day at the Sullivan Arena between noon and 8:00 p.m. at the door closest to Ben Boeke Ice Arena.

