Hurricane force winds across the Aleutians for New Years Eve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hurricane force wind warnings are in effect for portions of the Aleutians, as what could become the strongest storm on record in the North Pacific moves into the Bering Sea. While the storm is still strengthening, as it drifts northward it will begin to quickly dissipate towards the evening hours. However, winds along the Yukon Delta and Seward Peninsula could still gusts upwards of 45 mph into the weekend. As a result winter weather advisories and winter storm watches have been issued.

Meanwhile across Mainland Alaska, things are quieting down. Sunny, cold and calmer weather makes a return across much of the state as we welcome in 2021. Temperatures in Southcentral are expected to dip into the single digits, if not near zero into the weekend. For many this will be the coldest morning since the beginning of December, when a cold snap made a brief stop in the region.

Southeast will start of New Years Eve with quiet conditions and then later this evening a storm moves in. Most of the impacts tonight into Friday will be felt along the Southern to Central Inner Channels. Initially a cold rain will fall, but as colder air moves in a transition to a wintry mix if not snow will occur.

Have a safe and Happy New Year!

