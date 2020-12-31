Advertisement

Keeping pets safe through New Year’s Eve celebrations

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ushering out the old year and ringing in the new, many people will be celebrating the close of 2020, and some of that excitement might be rough on your pets.

Whether you know your animal is afraid of loud noises or you have a new animal, Laura Atwood at Anchorage Animal Care and Control says there are some ways you can keep your pets safe and calm during the holiday.

Although fireworks are illegal in the Municipality of Anchorage, Atwood says the reality is there will be loud noises on New Year’s Eve.

If you are worried about your pet Atwood has some suggestions.

Stay close to your pet.

“The simplest thing to do, which is what we should be doing this year anyway, is just stay home,” says Atwood. “Just stay home with your dog with your cat on a night when you know that there’s going to be a lot of loud noise that could stress them out and make it a difficult night for them.”

Keep your pets inside.

Cats, according to Atwood, should be inside anyway, but she urges owners to watch when opening doors to make sure a startled feline doesn’t run out.

Dogs have to go outside but stay close, even if you have a fenced yard.

“So when you do let them outside if you don’t have a fence make sure they’re on leash, if you do have a fence go out with them,” says Atwood.

“Just play it safe and just be with them.”

Make sure your pet’s contact information is up to date.

In case your animal does get away from you, make sure your information is current with the company that microchipped your pet.

Also, if your dog has a digital QR license tag with the Municipality you can update your information at Pet Hub. Anyone who finds your dog with a digital QR license tag can use a smart device to get your information and contact you directly.

“Then also check with us,” says Atwood referring to AACC. “If your animal gets lost and somebody brings your dog to us, if we have your recent information, your up-to-date information then we can call you immediately and let you know that your animal is here.”

Mask loud sounds with music or white noise to help keep your pet calm.

Atwood also suggests using something to mask the sounds of fireworks. She says there are several options on YouTube if you don’t know what to play.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
DHSS reports 374 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths
The Time Out Lounge had a quiet December as it was closed for the third time due to emergency...
Hospitality industry left uncertain by restrictions from a new emergency order
Anchorage announces new emergency order, restrictions to loosen as new COVID-19 case numbers drop
barry arm
Newly-discovered landslide in Barry Arm also has potential to create destructive tsunami
AST looking for missing, endangered teen; seeking public’s help

Latest News

Coronavirus
3 deaths, 374 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday
(File)
Search crew finds the body of a missing man after boat capsizes on Chignik Lake
An Anchorage man is facing murder charges following a Fairview homicide
barry arm
Newly-discovered landslide in Barry Arm also has potential to create destructive tsunami