More COVID-19 vaccines to come to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just over 13,000 people across the state have received the first of two vaccination doses to protect them from COVID-19.

Next up is phase 1-a for tier-3 individuals. “That’s health care workers who have direct patient contact, who can not be offered telemedicine wise, or be done remotely,” says Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “They’d be harmed if those services were postponed.”

Registration started for that group Wednesday, as the vaccinations begin on Jan. 4. People should only notice minor side effects when they get the shot.

“We expect them to react to these shots. If you don’t have muscle aches or chills after these shots,” says Dr. Elizabeth Ohlsen, with Alaska’s Public Health Division, “it doesn’t mean the shot isn’t working. But some of us will have those for a day or two after it. Those I do expect to be worse after the second shot in some people.”

Ohlsen recommends Tylenol or whatever pain reliever your health care provider suggests.

Those who received their first vaccination will be able to receive their second dose. Nearly 53,000 doses have been allocated to Alaska for January.

The state is expected to announce Thursday another group of people who will be eligible to receive the vaccine in additional tiers.

