Pet Project: Powerpuff puppies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Powerpuff puppies are looking for their forever homes on this week’s edition of Alaska SPCA’s Pet Project.

These black and white husky mix puppies are about eight weeks old and ready to be adopted.

Aimee Everett of Alaska SPCA says Bubbles, Blossom, Buttercup and Professor Utonium originally come from an Alaska village.

She says they are all very cute with playful personalities and would do best in a moderate to active household, she says they will probably be between 25 and 40 pounds when they are fully grown.

If you are interested in finding out if one of these adorable puppies is right for your family, visit the Alaska SPCA Adoption Center to schedule an appointment.

