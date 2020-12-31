Powerful storm moves through the Bering Sea

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The strongest storm system since the remnants of Typhoon Nuri moved through in November 2014 is expected to move into the Bering Sea starting Wednesday night. The system brings the potential of storm and hurricane-force winds for some of the waters west of Unalaska and the Pribilof Islands.

The National Weather Service says, “extremely high seas will also accompany this storm.” Seas 40 to 50 feet high are expected for the area and the Pacific side of the Aleutians from Adak to Attu Island could see seas as high as 55 feet on Thursday.

A High Wind Warning is in place for the central Aleutians including Adak and Atka for Thursday from 1 a.m. to noon. Winds out of the southeast 50 to 70 mph with gusts to 85 mph.

A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in place until Thursday night for much of western Aleutians. Winds to 80 mph are possible and seas to 55 feet on the Pacific side.

Widespread rain and snow are expected as well.

The storm weakens in the Bering Sea on Friday.

