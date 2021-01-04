Emmonak men face murder charges following homicide in village

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have arrested two Emmonak men following a homicide that took place on New Year’s Day.

AST says they received a call of a dead man at a home in the village around 3:30 a.m. When they got to the home, they found 39-year-old Brian Agwiak of Emmonak dead.

After further investigation, troopers found Rudolf Waska, 27, and Darren Hootch, 34, planned to steal Agwiak’s alcohol from his home. After getting inside Agwiak’s residence, a trooper dispatch says Hootch threatened the man with a copper pipe. Agwiak demanded Hootch and Waska leave after telling the men he had no alcohol.

Waska allegedly beat Agwiak until he was unconscious and then dead. Hootch and Waska did not seek medical attention or tell law enforcement until they were questioned, according to troopers.

Waska was arrested on Jan. 3 when an original trooper dispatch was released; Hootch was later arrested on Jan. 10. They both are being held on charges of murder, robbery, assault, burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

Waska’s bail is set at $100,000 and Hootch’s at $50,000.

