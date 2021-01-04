Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss Electoral College certification

Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential...
Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential Electoral Ballot after members of Arizona's Electoral College signed the certificate Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 12:10 PM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - A group of Republicans, allied with President Donald Trump, is pledging to object when Congress meets to certify the electoral college results.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the first to announce his intentions last week, citing claims of widespread voter fraud.

Despite President Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

A joint session of Congress is convening Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes. It’s the final step in reaffirming Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Under federal law, Congress must meet on Jan. 6th to open sealed certificates from each state. The certificates contain a record of the state’s electoral votes.

For an objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is speaking with local lawmakers to explain their stance. Listen to a portion of the interviews below.

Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS):

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY):

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA):

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA):

Rep. Don McEachin (D-VA)

Rep. Sherrod Brown (D-OH):

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR):

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL):

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA):

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS):

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN):

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV):

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX):

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL):

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ):

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK):

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX):

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ):

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO):

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. The AP contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Cooler than average sea surface temperatures have appeared over the Eastern Pacific.
Strongest La Nina underway in a decade
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were gathered to count electoral...
Alaska lawmakers ‘disgusted’ as violent protesters swarm US Capitol
Protesters storm the U.S. Senate during Wednesday's protest
Alaskans joining Washington D.C. protests react to violence at the US Capitol

Latest News

3 deaths, 338 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Anchorage School District nurse Sioghan Finnegan readies a syringe with Pfizer-BioNtech...
‘I’m no superhero, I work with superheroes’: ASD school nurses help administer COVID-19 vaccine
This Sept. 2, 2015, file aerial image shows the island village of Kivalina, an Alaska Native...
Kivalina sees COVID-19 outbreak
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to an address in the 2900 block of Mimosa...
Man in custody after large police presence in East Anchorage
UAA hockey ramps up fundraising efforts with an online auction, alumni game and youth hockey tournament