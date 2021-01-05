Advertisement

Wyoming girl, 6, located after Amber Alert

Savone M. Jorgenson was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday. Police say when her guardians checked on...
Savone M. Jorgenson was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday. Police say when her guardians checked on her in the morning, she was not in her room.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM AKST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM AKST
(Gray News) - Police in Wyoming say they have located a 6-year-old girl who they said disappeared from her bedroom overnight.

The Wyoming State Patrol said Savone M. Jorgenson was located safely but did not offer any other details.

She had last been seen at 11 p.m. Monday. Police say when her guardians checked on her in the morning, she was not in her room. Her window was open and her clothes were missing.

