2 deaths, 353 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

(Gray TV)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:53 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting two resident deaths on Wednesday, which brings the state total of deaths to 219 residents and one nonresident.

In a daily case update, DHSS said both of the deaths were recent. One was an Anchorage resident in his 60s and the other was an Anchorage resident in his 70s.

The department is also reporting 353 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total of cases in residents and nonresidents to 48,899. Eleven of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with one in Anchorage, four in Yakutat plus Hoonah Angoon and six are in unknown locations.

Since the pandemic began, at least 1,074 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Another 94 are currently hospitalized and an additional seven are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Six of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state dashboard on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 512 inpatient and 40 ICU beds available.

DHSS says 1,311,015 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique total of individuals who have been tested.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 134
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 8
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 65
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 58
  • North Slope Borough: 10
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 7
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 7
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 5
  • Sitka City and Borough: 1
  • Petersburg Borough: 3
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 6
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 8
  • Dillingham Census Area: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 5

Editor’s Note: This report has been updated with additional information form DHSS.

