Advertisement

Anchorage firefighters receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Anchorage fire fighters get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Anchorage fire fighters get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first round of Anchorage Fire Department employees rolled up their sleeves Tuesday to get a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Assistant Chief Mike Crotty called it a “good thing.” He said the virus has taken a toll on the department at times, stretching resources and personnel thin.

“Folks are starting to get a little worn down, frankly, by this,” said Crotty.

The department prioritizes the patient’s health, he said, but the virus has impacted the people who protect them. “If we have too many of our folks on quarantine or home with COVID, we can’t staff our ambulances and firetrucks. And that’s a chief concern for us.”

Despite that, the vaccination isn’t mandatory. Crotty said a survey taken in early December of the Anchorage, Girdwood and Chugiak fire departments showed 72% would consent to get the vaccine. Crotty said recent numbers show that 75.5% of Anchorage Fire Department employees received the first dose, while the percentages in Chugiak (62%) and Girdwood (41%) were lower.

“I expect that number to climb, as some people who are in isolation, or stragglers, or out of town currently, will opt into it as we can do some follow up dosing,” he said.

The department plans to vaccinate workers in shifts, making sure those who receive it have time to recover from any side effects. But Crotty said the first round of vaccinations had surprisingly few.

“Maybe some headaches, sore arms. Feels like you got punched in the arm, mine feels that way today,” he said. “As well as just general fatigue and a few symptoms like that. We haven’t seen anybody get really sick from it.”

First responders will be considered fully immunized about two weeks after receiving the second dose, according to Anchorage Health Department nurse Wendy Williams.

“We are seeing with this particular vaccine that it’s about 94% effective,” said Williams. “Ninety-four to 96% effective, which is fabulous. So we are really excited to see some vaccine immunity development in our community.”

Williams said for now, people who are immunized will still have to take precautions, like wearing a mask and social distancing. But when it comes to first responders, the vaccine could make their jobs just a little bit less risky.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Cooler than average sea surface temperatures have appeared over the Eastern Pacific.
Strongest La Nina underway in a decade
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were gathered to count electoral...
Alaska lawmakers ‘disgusted’ as violent protesters swarm US Capitol
Protesters storm the U.S. Senate during Wednesday's protest
Alaskans joining Washington D.C. protests react to violence at the US Capitol

Latest News

3 deaths, 338 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Anchorage School District nurse Sioghan Finnegan readies a syringe with Pfizer-BioNtech...
‘I’m no superhero, I work with superheroes’: ASD school nurses help administer COVID-19 vaccine
This Sept. 2, 2015, file aerial image shows the island village of Kivalina, an Alaska Native...
Kivalina sees COVID-19 outbreak
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to an address in the 2900 block of Mimosa...
Man in custody after large police presence in East Anchorage
UAA hockey ramps up fundraising efforts with an online auction, alumni game and youth hockey tournament