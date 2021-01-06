Anchorage firefighters receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first round of Anchorage Fire Department employees rolled up their sleeves Tuesday to get a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Assistant Chief Mike Crotty called it a “good thing.” He said the virus has taken a toll on the department at times, stretching resources and personnel thin.

“Folks are starting to get a little worn down, frankly, by this,” said Crotty.

The department prioritizes the patient’s health, he said, but the virus has impacted the people who protect them. “If we have too many of our folks on quarantine or home with COVID, we can’t staff our ambulances and firetrucks. And that’s a chief concern for us.”

Despite that, the vaccination isn’t mandatory. Crotty said a survey taken in early December of the Anchorage, Girdwood and Chugiak fire departments showed 72% would consent to get the vaccine. Crotty said recent numbers show that 75.5% of Anchorage Fire Department employees received the first dose, while the percentages in Chugiak (62%) and Girdwood (41%) were lower.

“I expect that number to climb, as some people who are in isolation, or stragglers, or out of town currently, will opt into it as we can do some follow up dosing,” he said.

The department plans to vaccinate workers in shifts, making sure those who receive it have time to recover from any side effects. But Crotty said the first round of vaccinations had surprisingly few.

“Maybe some headaches, sore arms. Feels like you got punched in the arm, mine feels that way today,” he said. “As well as just general fatigue and a few symptoms like that. We haven’t seen anybody get really sick from it.”

First responders will be considered fully immunized about two weeks after receiving the second dose, according to Anchorage Health Department nurse Wendy Williams.

“We are seeing with this particular vaccine that it’s about 94% effective,” said Williams. “Ninety-four to 96% effective, which is fabulous. So we are really excited to see some vaccine immunity development in our community.”

Williams said for now, people who are immunized will still have to take precautions, like wearing a mask and social distancing. But when it comes to first responders, the vaccine could make their jobs just a little bit less risky.

