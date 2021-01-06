FDA warns of false negative risks in Curative tests, which the state says are administered at TSAIA

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Drug Administration issued a warning this week that SARS-Cov-2 tests manufactured and processed by the company Curative pose a risk of returning false results, particularly a false negative.

The State of Alaska has confirmed that Curative tests are being administered at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

According to the Department of Health and Social Services, there are no immediate plans to change to another type of test. DHSS Pharmacist and COVID-19 testing lead Coleman Cutchins says current data does not indicate that testing methods are more effective at detecting the virus.

“If something alarming comes up, where this test would be inferior to another commercial, high throughput lab — we could definitely change, if need be and the data supports it,” he said.

According to Cutchins, it also comes down to which Curative test is being administered.

“Most of the people using Curative Lab are actually doing oral saliva collection, but we’ve never done that at the airport,” he said. “Our airport has always done oral-nasal swab and if you look at the initial EUA and the performance that was submitted, the data was better for the nasal swab.”

The data has also remained consistent with overall trends in the rise and fall of COVID-19 cases in Alaska. Cutchins says that airport testing has allowed the state to detect many positive cases and that it is important for out-of-state travelers to continue getting tested as the arrive in Anchorage.

Capstone Clinic is the company that holds state contracts to offer testing upon arrival at TSAIA. Alaska’s News Source reached out to CEO Dennis Spencer about the testing process on Tuesday.

“Capstone Clinic supports COVID testing at the Ted Stevens Intl Airport in Anchorage. Processes used to test travelers are in strict accordance with published Emergency Use Authorizations for the devices used,” he said.

The FDA’s written safety communication does say that part of the issue with inaccurate results from Curative tests can be attributed to instances where samples are being collected and processed improperly.

“When the test is not performed in accordance with its authorization or as described in the authorized labeling, there is a greater risk that the results of the test may not be accurate,” the warning reads.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the offices of the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. as well as Curative Inc. about the concern over potential false negative test results. No response has been offered at the time of publication.

