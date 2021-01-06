Flurries possible into the evening hours

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 2021 started off on a cold note, but temperatures are steadily climbing across Southcentral. Many locations are significantly warmer than the subzero lows we saw over the weekend.

This stretch of warmer weather comes as a series of lows continue to move into the Gulf of Alaska. Not only will this reinforce warmer air into the region, but it will also lead to the potential for a daily shot at light snow showers. Today most of the moisture will stay near coastal regions, where a mixed bag of precipitation can be expected. Farther inland, most locations will see a slight chance for flurries into the evening.

Temperatures stay on the warmer side to close out the week, with many locations making a run towards freezing by Friday. This comes ahead of another low that will bring the best shot for accumulating snow by Friday morning.

Southeast is also seeing warmer conditions, as many locations will see highs top out near 40 degrees through the day. While a brief shot of wintry mix is possible, it will only be likely into the evening where temperatures fall to near freezing.

Have a safe and happy Wednesday!

