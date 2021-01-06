Advertisement

Proposal to help young fishermen becomes law

(JENNIFER BECHARD | Jennifer Bechard Photography)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:30 AM AKST
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A proposal to help young commercial fishermen that had support from lawmakers in coastal states has become law.

President Donald Trump signed the Young Fishermen’s Development Act into law on Tuesday. The proposal is designed to create a national grant program to help pay for the education and training of new seafood harvesters.

The proposal had support from lawmakers in states including Maine, Massachusetts and Alaska, all of which have large fishing fleets. It also had backing from members of the industry.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

