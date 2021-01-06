Alaska lawmakers ‘disgusted’ as violent protesters swarm US Capitol

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s lawmakers have responded after violent supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined a group of lawmakers including Sens. Susan Collins, Joe Manchin, Mark Warner, Bill Cassidy, Mitt Romney and Jeanne Shaheen to advocate the violent Trump supporters be prosecuted for their “un-American” actions.

“The behavior we witnessed in the U.S. Capitol is entirely un-American,” the senators and representatives, including Murkowski, said in a statement. “This was not a peaceful protest – this was an insurrection. These individuals should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The American people can rest assured that we will finish our work, certify the results of the 2020 election, and ensure a peaceful transition of power. Our democracy is stronger than the destructive behavior of any mob and will survive today’s egregious behavior.”

Alaska’s sole representative weighed in on Twitter saying, “My staff and I are currently safe and accounted for. Peaceful protest is fundamentally American, but violence must never be tolerated,” Rep. Don Young said on Twitter.

My staff and I are currently safe and accounted for. Peaceful protest is fundamentally American, but violence must never be tolerated. I call on protestors to comply with Capitol Police, stand down, and leave the Capitol Building so that our Constitutional duties may resume. — Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) January 6, 2021

Sen. Dan Sullivan said the acts of violence made for a sad day in American history in a post on Twitter.

“I am disgusted by the lawless acts of violence being perpetrated at the Capitol. Disgraceful. A sad day in American history. The world is watching. We are the United States of America. We must be better than this. We ARE better than this,” Sullivan tweeted.

He later tweeted a full statement on Twitter, echoing what he previously tweeted as well as thanking law enforcement and stating that those who chose violence Wednesday will not have the final word.

My statement on the violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier today: pic.twitter.com/XVKMMk6HF9 — Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) January 7, 2021

Murkowski took to Facebook saying, “My prayers are with the officers that are protecting and defending and who have gone down. Mr. President, tell your supporters to stop the violence. Stop the assault. Now.”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the acts of violence at the U.S. Capitol do not reflect his party in a statement on Facebook.

“I’m deeply saddened and appalled to see the violence at the U.S. Capitol today. Acts of violence have no place in our great country. Republicans are the party of law and order. These few extremists do not represent our values,” Dunleavy’s post stated.

He continued on to say that disputes should be settled with dialogue and not violence.

The dangerous and destructive activity at the Capitol is continuing to unfold. I, along with other members of the... Posted by Lisa Murkowski on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Protests erupted as lawmakers met to finalize Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

According to the Associated Press, “Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.