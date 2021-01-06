Advertisement

WATCH: US judge says first ANWR oil and gas lease sale can take place Wednesday morning

The lease sale will be livestreamed here at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:20 PM AKST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:04 AM AKST
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A federal judge will allow the Bureau of Land Management to hold an oil and gas lease sale on Wednesday morning for the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

But the big unknown is who has made bids and for how much.

Twenty-two tracts are up for grabs, representing around 5% of the total land in ANWR. The 10-year leases require annual rental payments and development to begin within 10 years.

Lesli Ellis-Wouters, the communications director for the Bureau of Land Management Alaska, confirmed that the agency has received bids. She said the number of bids and the identities of the bidders will remain confidential until they are unsealed during a livestreamed announcement at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Before the leases are officially awarded, Ellis-Wouters explained that the BLM will be checking through the bidders’ paperwork and making sure they can pay rental fees. There is no timeline for that verification process, she added.

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority has also been authorized to spend up to $20 million on bids for the lease sale. The public corporation would not confirm on Tuesday whether it had placed any bids.

The development of ANWR is potentially moving ahead because President Donald Trump signed a tax bill into law in 2017 that called for two lease sales to be held within seven years. The first sale was required to take place before December of 2021.

For more than 40 years, Alaska’s political leaders have called for the oil and gas development of ANWR’s 1002 region. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who championed the passage of the 2017 provision, said that oil and gas from the coastal plain could provide “the economic foundation” for Alaska.

Conservation groups, and the Gwich’in Steering Committee, have long opposed that proposed development, saying it would threaten sacred lands, an environmentally fragile region and the Porcupine caribou herd.

In December, the BLM announced that the lease sale would take place in early January.

The National Audubon Society and three other conservation groups sued the Trump administration in August and later asked that a federal judge stop the lease sale.

Judge Sharon Gleason declined to issue a temporary injunction on Tuesday afternoon, writing that the conservation groups had failed to show how they would be irreparably harmed by the sale. But, those groups could file injunction requests if the BLM approved any “ground-disturbing activities” in ANWR, she added.

Brook Brisson, an attorney for Trustees of Alaska, said earlier in the day that the legal fight would continue. “That option to vacate leases would absolutely still be on the table,” she said.

Brisson argued that the lease sale has violated some of “our foundational environmental and conservation laws” that are intended to allow public participation and protect endangered species.

Conservation groups have also argued the lease sale has been rushed so that it could be completed before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Biden has long opposed developing ANWR and has pledged to stop new Arctic oil and gas development, mirroring announcements from several major banks that they would not finance new Arctic oil and gas projects.

But the leases, which are effectively contracts between the federal government and the leaseholders, could be harder to invalidate once they’re issued.

The BLM has argued its review process has been science-based and exhaustive, balancing conservation with the law that requires a resource development plan. BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett said that oil and gas from the coastal plain could help provide the country’s “long-term energy demands and will help create jobs and economic opportunities.”

