3 deaths, 338 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting three resident deaths on Thursday, which brings the state total of deaths to 222 residents and one nonresident.

DHSS is also reporting 338 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total of cases in residents and nonresidents to 49,228. Four of the new cases were reported in nonresidents, with two in Anchorage, one in the Northwest Arctic Borough and one in an unknown location.

Since the pandemic began, at least 1,084 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Another 84 are currently hospitalized and an additional five people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Eight of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state dashboard on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 522 inpatient and 50 ICU beds available.

DHSS says 1,326,542 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique total of individuals who have been tested.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 151

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 10

Kodiak Island Borough: 6

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 62

North Slope Borough: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 30

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Petersburg Borough: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 11

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 10

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

