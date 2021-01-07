Alaskans give back to Mojo’s Hope to help special needs animals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In December, Alaska’s News Source featured Mojo’s Hope as part of its End the Year with Cheer series, and in response, Alaskans gave back.

Mojo’s Hope helps families deal with taking care of animals who have special needs like diabetes, twisted legs or behavioral issues.

Mojo’s Hope founder Shannon Basner says after the story ran, the nonprofit received $4,325 in donations between Venmo, PayPal and mail.

“We never would have gotten this much money at the end of the year,” says Mojo’s Hope founder Shannon Basner. “It’s so greatly appreciated because I did that rundown of our list and it’s at least $2,000 every two months, at least. And that’s just covering the basics the medicine, the food, the prescription food and not even the vet visits, that’s just medication food and supplies.”

Besides medicine, Mojo’s Hope offers support that ranges from fundraising for surgeries to something as simple as helping teach how to administer insulin, a ride to the vet or advice for dealing with behavioral issues.

“It’s so important to me, that people [keep their pets] I see so many sad stories that people give up their animals, and they don’t want to, but there’s a funding issue, or even if it’s a behavior thing, they just don’t know what to do,” says Basner.

She says it’s important to make sure there are resources available to help keep pets with their families.

