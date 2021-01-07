Advertisement

Alaskans joining Washington D.C. protests react to violence at the US Capitol

By Dave Leval
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:37 PM AKST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wasilla’s Patrick Martin went to Washington, D.C. to express his opinion about the U.S. election. He found himself at the center of something he did not expect.

“It’s a sad day for America,” said Martin as he shared his thoughts about the violence at the U.S. Capitol. He condemns it, along with Wasilla State Representative David Eastman.

“It’d be very difficult for me to understand the motivations of those involved,” Eastman said.

The two joined other Alaskans who arrived in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night. They gathered to protest what they believe is a lack of trust in the election process.

“They feel like the election has been stolen,” Martin said. “Really, who really trusts in our election system now?”

Most authorities have said there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. In December, Attorney General William Barr said the U.S. Justice Department did not find evidence of widespread voter fraud, in dispute of President Donald Trump’s claims.

Wednesday started peacefully enough, as the two men joined a massive crowd that gathered outside the Capitol.

“You couldn’t possibly get a single set of pictures with all of the people in them,” Martin said. “Because there were so many different places where people were gathering and marching at the same time.”

But, things quickly escalated, as hundreds of protesters stormed the building.

“It’s really a sad time for our country,” said Martin.

